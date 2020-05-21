Morning Brief: Six Ohio school districts go solar with no upfront cost, two big solar projects are coming to capped landfill sites in New York

Six Ohio school districts go solar with no upfront costs: Inovateus Solar, a Midwest solar developer, and En-Trust, an energy service and finance firm, are working on ten solar and energy efficiency projects for six Ohio school districts. When completed, the improvements will provide an average of 25% annual utility savings for each school with additional savings over 30 years. The smallest project in the portfolio is a 235.9-kw system and the largest is a 1.47-MW ground-mounted solar array. Source: Inovateus

Two big solar projects are coming to capped landfill sites in Yates County, New York. BQ Energy Development and the county signed a 35-year land lease allowing for up to 37 MW of PV arrays installed on above-ground ballast block foundations on the two capped landfill properties. Once projects are completed, Yates County would receive almost $200,000 in annual rent as well as reduced price electric power sales. Source: FingerLakes1.com

The California Solar and Storage Association has released a plan of action that the group believes will ring the benefits of solar and storage to more consumers and support thousands of locals jobs when they’re needed the most. The eight point economic stimulus plan of action is a mixture of local and national policy that looks to help alleviate the 15,600 solar and storage jobs lost in California during the first six weeks of the pandemic. Details on CALSSA’s eight-point plan of action can be found here. Source: California Solar and Storage Association

The $60 billion chapter 11 reorganization of California utility PG&E (the sixth-largest bankruptcy in U.S. history), will likely happen via video later this month. Source: RTO Insider

Mark Menezes’ nomination to become Deputy U.S. Energy Secretary advanced through the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. The nomination goes to the full Senate for confirmation next month.

Hold onto you hats, folks, we’ve got another solar car. This one comes from Squad Mobility, which has released the design update of her Squad Solar City Car. The Squad is a 28 mph, 2-person solar car for daily urban mobility, though in appearance it more closely resembles a golf cart. The solar panel on top can provide the car with up to 12 miles of charge a day, with the company alleging that their target market drives around 7.5 miles a day. The Squad Solar Quad is already available for pre-order in the EU, though the company will ship out of the EU. Source: Squad Mobility