Morning Brief: Florida munis ask for a second serving of solar, New York bets on batteries.

New York takes a stance choosing batteries over fossils – “The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has signed a contract with Lincoln Park DG LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlidePath Power Solutions (GlidePath), to build a 20-megawatt storage project in the Town of Ulster, replacing previously planned projects that would have used fossil fuels to generate power for the local community. The project is expected to be completed in early 2021 and supports Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s nation-leading energy storage deployment target of 3,000 megawatts by 2030 as well as his Green New Deal, a clean energy and jobs agenda that puts New York State on a path to a carbon-free electricity system.” Source: Energy Daily

Florida Municipal Power Agency likes solar so much it calls for expansion – Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA), in partnership with 12 municipal electric utilities and Origis Energy made the decision today that 223.5 MW of solar generation have been working so well, that it has become due time to add 149 more MW. These 149 MW represent a 66% increase in generation capacity for FMPA. The two 74.5 megawatt solar farms will be located in Alachua County and in Putnam County. The projects are expected to be entirely operational by 2023. Source: Orgis Energy

ACORE says “Year end extenders agreement does little for renewable growth, Virtually Nothing for climate change” – From a very technical standpoint, solar lost very little as the ITC drop/Depreciation bump nets out to roughly 2% of a solar system’s price. By going from 30% ITC to 26% ITC, you go from 85% of the system’s price available to be depreciated in the first year to 87% available as per IRS rules. The wind PTC was extended for a year, so that’s worth something. “The recently announced extenders agreement is a squandered opportunity. While ACORE supports the modest extensions in the package, they will do little for renewable growth and next to nothing to address climate change. Given bipartisan support for tax incentives for energy storage, offshore wind, electric vehicles and other critical clean energy priorities, this outcome is deeply disappointing. This is not the time to be kicking the climate can down the road. If we’re going to have any chance at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to the level that scientists say is necessary, we need smart policies to accelerate the ongoing transition to a renewable energy economy and a modernized, 21st century grid.” Source – ACORE

Origis begins construction on solar + storage remote operations center – “Origis Services announced the start of construction on one of the industry’s largest solar and energy storage Remote Operations Centers (ROC). When completed in early 2020, the Origis Services 10,000 square feet ROC will house 70 personnel to support 500 field technicians. Austin, TX based, S. Watts Group, Inc., is the project general contractor. The Origis facility will be equipped with a fully NERC/CIP North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection remote operations center and will be prepared to support the industry’s growing portfolio of large, utility and distributed solar and energy storage projects. The facility at the company’s Texas headquarters will provide 365, 24/7 performance monitoring and alarm management.” Source: Orgis

New EDF-Array partnership – Array technologies will be supplying EDF renewables with 2 GW of single-axis trackers, as per a deal signed between the companies. The ability of Array’s trackers to adapt to the ways projects change over the development cycles was given as a leading reason that the company was eventually chosen. Source: EDF Renewables