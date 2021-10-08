Sunrise brief: Module maker taps Georgia for new manufacturing plant

NanoPV to open manufacturing plant in Georgia. The company is investing $36 million into a facility to manufacture crystalline silicon and thin film modules, creating around 500 jobs.
Computer model uses AI to detect faults in residential solar. SunDown detects and classifies per-panel faults without the need for additional sensors and was developed by researchers at the University of Massachusetts.
Georgia Power wins approval for a battery energy storage system. The Mossy Branch Battery Facility will connect to and charge directly from the electric transmission grid.
China’s electric power woes cast clouds on U.S. solar’s near-term future. The solar manufacturing supply chain is among the Chinese industries hit by a combination of soaring power demand, coal shortages for power generation, and carbon emission reduction measures.
Solar array now helps power a wastewater treatment plant. In a virtual net metering arrangement, SolRiver Capital completed a 3 MW solar project for a municipal plant in Pennsylvania.
California can cut power costs almost 20% by moving its RPS to 2040. Accelerated and unprecedented additions of renewable generation and energy storage will be needed.
