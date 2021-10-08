Georgia Power wins approval for a battery energy storage system

Georgia Power received approval from state regulators to build, own, and operate a 65 MW/260 MWh battery energy storage system.

Known as the Mossy Branch Battery Facility, the grid-charging battery system will be on 2.5-acres near Columbus, Georgia. This facility will be the first standalone battery energy storage system on the Georgia Integrated Transmission System. The storage system is part of a larger 80 MW storage portfolio approved in the company’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan.

The Mossy Branch Battery Facility will connect to and charge directly from the electric transmission grid. The utility selected Wärtsilä to provide this new facility’s engineering, procurement, and construction services.

The goal of the Mossy Branch Battery Facility is to evaluate the system’s technical performance and economics , including the ability to use the system for multiple applications. Data are expected to help the company validate and support the optimization of the energy storage assets. And the utility said the facility will allow it to refine maintenance practices to maximize battery storage reliability and useable life.