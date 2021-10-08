Georgia Power wins approval for a battery energy storage system

Georgia Power received approval from state regulators to build, own, and operate a 65 MW/260 MWh battery energy storage system.
Known as the Mossy Branch Battery Facility, the grid-charging battery system will be on 2.5-acres near Columbus, Georgia. This facility will be the first standalone battery energy storage system on the Georgia Integrated Transmission System. The storage system is part of a larger 80 MW storage portfolio approved in the company’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan.
The Mossy Branch Battery Facility will connect to and charge directly from the electric transmission grid. The utility selected Wärtsilä to provide this new facility’s engineering, procurement, and construction services.
The goal of the Mossy Branch Battery Facility is to evaluate the system’s technical performance and economics , including the ability to use the system for multiple applications. Data are expected to help the company validate and support the optimization of the energy storage assets. And the utility said the facility will allow it to refine maintenance practices to maximize battery storage reliability and useable life.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.