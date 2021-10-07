NanoPV to open manufacturing plant in Georgia

NanoPV, a New Jersey-based crystalline silicon and thin film solar panel manufacturing company, will open a production line and distribution facility about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

NanoPV will operate in an existing 56,000-square-foot facility in Americus. The company will invest an estimated $36 million into the facility, which is expected to create some 500 jobs. Positions will be available in solar manufacturing, quality control, operations and maintenance, research and development, and marketing.

NanoPV has crystalline silicon and thin film silicon solar panel manufacturing facilities, as well as solar farms using NanoPV technologies, in various global locations.

A recent report from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) projected that, within the next five years, Georgia will surpass North Carolina, the south’s longtime leader in installed solar capacity, in both total installed capacity and on a solar watts per customer ratio.

In 2020 Florida surpassed North Carolina in terms of total installed capacity and South Carolina eclipsed it on the solar watts per customer ratio.

In September 2019, Q Cells opened a 300,000 -sq-ft factory in Dalton, Georgia, which has the capacity to produce 12,000 PV modules per day and 1.7 GW worth annually.

It has not yet been shared what the production capacity of NanoPV’s facility will be.