People on the move: Silfab Solar, SEIA, Logical Buildings

Abigail Ross Hopper is stepping down as president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) after a nine-year tenure, effective January 30, 2026. The organization has begun a search for her successor.
North American solar module and cell manufacturer Silfab Solar has announced Greg Babec as chief legal officer.
Bringing more than 15 years of legal experience and over a decade of work across the renewable-energy manufacturing supply chain, Brabec further strengthens Silfab’s executive team and provides the company with significant depth in legislative affairs and compliance as it continues its strategic growth plan to reshore solar manufacturing to the United States.
Logical Buildings, a leading sustainability and virtual power plant software provider transforming buildings into smart, grid-responsive assets welcomed Josh Troy as chief financial officer. Troy will help guide the company’s next phase of platform scale, capital strategy, and national expansion. Josh brings over 15 years of experience leading finance, strategy and capital markets for growth-stage real estate and utility technology companies.
Job of the week
Black & Veatch
Houston, TX
As the Solar Production Estimate Subject Matter Expert, you will have the opportunity to contribute to technical due diligence engagements for multiple types of assets, including solar and battery energy storage renewable energy projects on behalf of lenders and investors; serving in a supporting role to a multi-disciplinary team of Independent Engineering and Technical Due Diligence consultants.
This is a key role on a team of engineers, consultants, and financial analysts, with the expectation to provide subject matter expertise in solar production estimating methodology. Consultants in this practice generally work on multiple concurrent projects at a given time. This position will report to the transaction solution team within Black & Veatch Infrastructure Advisory.
The Team
Building a World of Difference …it’s more than just a tag line, it is the passion that fuels Black & Veatch’s global success.
As the leading employee-owned engineering, consulting and construction company we have an unparalleled committed to our clients and the communities they serve. Black & Veatch is seeking an exceptional professional to join our Infrastructure Advisory organization as a Consultant, Transactions. The world is changing at an unprecedented rate and that change increases the demand for innovation and efficiency to deliver solutions and services across the world’s utility infrastructure. Join Black & Veatch Infrastructure Advisory and use your talent and expertise to impact the world
Key Responsibilities
Consulting Capability:
- Compiles data from contracts and technical documents
- Conduct data analysis and translate into written reports and presentation
- Execute and or review solar resource and yield simulation of PV power plants using PVsyst
- Execute regression-based forecasts of energy production using historical operational data
- Provide quality reviews on production estimates to produce reports suitable for commercial and contractual use.
- Supports project teams to discuss results with clients
- Proactively maintain an understanding of solar production estimating industry practices to ensure tools and processes reflect best in class offering
- Transfers knowledge, capabilities, and skills to improve others’ knowledge and skill levels
- Enhances established working relationships with team members and management from within the client’s organization
- Contributes to quality review on own engagement
- Ascertains and meets client expectations within scope of engagement role
- Develops applicable knowledge bases by using best practices to redefine tools and techniques. Outlines specific performance measures, targets, and goals to articulate the business case for realized efficiencies or added value
Industry Knowledge Capability:
- Demonstrates a solid working knowledge of renewable energy technologies such as solar PV, wind, and battery energy storage. Experience with solar production estimating software a must.
- Leverages experience with plant engineering and design, inspections, outage assessment, plant and portfolio budget processes, equipment condition assessment, capital project assessments, reliability/availability assessments, conducting field observations, performance assessments, and/or financial analysis and models.
- Utilizes specialized knowledge to produce moderately complex work products and solutions across many phases of an engagement or one phase of a more complex engagement
- Applies appropriate methods or recognized equivalent to identified client needs
- Anticipates and resolves technical problems with occasional technical assistance from others
- Develops, presents, and defends conclusions, recommendations, and implementation plans
- Analyzes and applies best practices knowledge of the relevant industries
Management Responsibilities
Individual Contributor
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree or relevant work experience
- 4+ years experience in a business/consulting environment
- All applicants must be able to complete pre-employment onboarding requirements (if selected) which may include any/all of the following: criminal/civil background check, drug screen, and motor vehicle records search, in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations.
Preferred Qualifications
- An engineering degree or other technical degree are preferred, though financial, economic, or MBA degrees will be considered if accompanied by supporting relevant experience and qualifications
- Demonstrated experience with solar production estimating tools, loss assumptions and methodologies
- Understanding of solar design
- Understanding of solar resource variability and its impact on energy estimates
- Understanding of solar Measure Correlate and Predict analysis
- General knowledge of a complete transaction engagement and due diligence lifecycle a plus
- Experience with data analysis tools such as Python a plus
- Building business development capability
- Solid working knowledge of renewable energy technologies, such as solar PV and battery energy storage
- Advanced knowledge in one or more aspects of consulting processes
- Human relations skills including collaboration and team functions
- Ability to operate multiple software packages
- Advanced PC literacy
