In case you missed it: This week’s top five solar news stories

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Share

Department of Energy removes renewable energy, climate offices

The Trump Administration DOE has removed the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and others from its organizational chart, absorbing them into the Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation.

California natural gas use declines as solar generation rises

California’s natural gas generation declines as solar generation doubles and battery storage fills evening gaps, said data from the Energy Information Administration.

FEOC compliance and stranded energy storage assets

The looming threat of Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) compliance is set to create stranded energy storage assets by jeopardizing tax credits for projects reliant on certain Chinese-sourced components after 2025.

New Jersey energy master plan calls for 750 MW annual solar installations

Solar is a core element in the state’s energy planning, which calls for 300 MW of net metered solar, 250 MW of community solar and 300 MW of grid-scale solar per year.

NeoVolta secures $13 million for 2 GWh energy storage manufacturing in Georgia

The company produces batteries and inverters for residential and commercial applications. It secured funding for a potential U.S. manufacturing facility, pending definitive agreements.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Department of Energy removes renewable energy, climate offices
24 November 2025 The Trump Administration DOE has removed the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and others from i...