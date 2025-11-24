NeoVolta secures $13 million for 2 GWh energy storage manufacturing in Georgia

NeoVolta, a U.S.-based energy storage provider, announced it has entered agreements for a $13 million private placement financing.
The funds are expected to support NeoVolta’s next phase of U.S. manufacturing expansion, which includes plans for a 2 GWh annual output battery energy storage manufacturing facility in Georgia.
NeoVolta said operations are expected to ramp up at the Georgia factory in 2026, pending definitive agreements. Infinite Grid Capital led the funding round, contributing $10 million.
The company produces batteries and inverters intended for residential and commercial use. Its products include the NV14, an integrated system featuring a 7.68 kW inverter, and a 14.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. It is compatible with both new and existing solar panel installations. It also produces the NV24: An add-on battery module that expands the total capacity of the NV14 system to 24 kWh, offering extended backup power without requiring an additional inverter.
The two companies said they also plan to establish a shared framework to evaluate potential future commercial opportunities, including offtake arrangements that may align NeoVolta’s commercial channels with IGC’s grid-scale pipeline, subject to definitive agreements.
“We are now well-positioned to pursue a manufacturing platform capable of capturing strong downstream demand in the rapidly expanding U.S. battery energy storage market,” said Ardes Johnson, chief executive officer, NeoVolta.
The company reported earnings for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, delivering $6.7 million in revenue, representing over 1,000% year-over-year growth and marking its fourth consecutive record quarter.
In October, the company completed the acquisition of strategic assets from Neubau Energy, including its proprietary neuClick modular battery platform protected by over a dozen patents.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.