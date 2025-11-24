NeoVolta secures $13 million for 2 GWh energy storage manufacturing in Georgia

NeoVolta, a U.S.-based energy storage provider, announced it has entered agreements for a $13 million private placement financing.

The funds are expected to support NeoVolta’s next phase of U.S. manufacturing expansion, which includes plans for a 2 GWh annual output battery energy storage manufacturing facility in Georgia.

NeoVolta said operations are expected to ramp up at the Georgia factory in 2026, pending definitive agreements. Infinite Grid Capital led the funding round, contributing $10 million.

The company produces batteries and inverters intended for residential and commercial use. Its products include the NV14, an integrated system featuring a 7.68 kW inverter, and a 14.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. It is compatible with both new and existing solar panel installations. It also produces the NV24: An add-on battery module that expands the total capacity of the NV14 system to 24 kWh, offering extended backup power without requiring an additional inverter.

The two companies said they also plan to establish a shared framework to evaluate potential future commercial opportunities, including offtake arrangements that may align NeoVolta’s commercial channels with IGC’s grid-scale pipeline, subject to definitive agreements.

“We are now well-positioned to pursue a manufacturing platform capable of capturing strong downstream demand in the rapidly expanding U.S. battery energy storage market,” said Ardes Johnson, chief executive officer, NeoVolta.

The company reported earnings for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, delivering $6.7 million in revenue, representing over 1,000% year-over-year growth and marking its fourth consecutive record quarter.

In October, the company completed the acquisition of strategic assets from Neubau Energy, including its proprietary neuClick modular battery platform protected by over a dozen patents.