Global grid-scale BESS deployment up by 38% year-on-year through October

Global grid-connected battery energy storage system (BESS) installations have reached 156 GWh through October 2025, up 38% year-on-year compared with the same period in 2024, according to the latest data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Rho Motion.

China saw a 27% increase, while Europe and North America both recorded growth of 21%. Remarkably, the rest of the world (ROW) experienced a staggering 242% jump in deployments, highlighting a rapid acceleration of BESS adoption outside the traditional major markets.

In October, the global grid-scale BESS market added 12.7 GWh of new capacity, up 29% year-on-year. China led the gains, contributing just under 8.8 GWh of utility-scale BESS – a 72% increase from September – including one giga-scale vanadium flow battery.

The US posted the next-largest monthly additions with 2.3 GWh coming online. While this represents a 40% decline compared with September, it is 13% higher than October 2024.

