Tesla recalls over 10,000 Powerwall 2 battery systems

Tesla says its recall and replacement effort stems from a contained battery-cell defect that has raised safety concerns in both the United States and Australia.

Sunrun installs a Tesla Powerwall.

Image: Sunrun

From ESS News

Tesla has issued a recall notice for its fully integrated Powerwall 2 AC battery energy storage system and initiated a replacement program for roughly 10,500 affected units in the United States.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Tesla has received 22 reports of overheating, including six instances of smoking and five cases of fire resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Tesla said that the recall is due to a third-party battery cell defect, without naming the supplier.

