Tesla recalls over 10,000 Powerwall 2 battery systems

From ESS News
Tesla has issued a recall notice for its fully integrated Powerwall 2 AC battery energy storage system and initiated a replacement program for roughly 10,500 affected units in the United States.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Tesla has received 22 reports of overheating, including six instances of smoking and five cases of fire resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Tesla said that the recall is due to a third-party battery cell defect, without naming the supplier.
1 comment
Tesla’s history of secrecy…..and stories I’ve read from Europe of people dying in their cars because retracting handles can’t be opened from the outside in an emergency………would keep me from buying any of their products.
A CEO swinging a chain saw and expecting a trillion dollars in compensation isn’t a boss I would trust with a penny of my money. Years ago, we put in the thousand to hold a Tesla……but when my partner found out how Musk treated his workers…..and his anti unions stance……he got our money back.
We drive an electric Kona and are very happy with its performance
