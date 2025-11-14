S-5! launches new clamp for solar carports

From pv magazine Global

Colorado-based metal roof attachments company S-5! has introduced a new clamp for solar carport applications.

Named S-5-CP, the novel product is designed to fit both Cee and Zee purlin-framed structures, while also eliminating the need for drilling holes.

Cee and Zee purlins are cold-formed steel members used in the secondary framing of metal buildings to support roof and wall panels. C purlins are symmetrical and commonly used for walls and smaller roof systems, while Z purlins offer greater strength and can be lapped to accommodate longer or more complex spans.

“Carport solar is one of the fastest-growing segments in attachment technology,” said Rob Haddock, S-5! CEO and founder. “The S-5-CP clamp enables engineers and installers to design stronger, simpler, and more cost-effective solar carport systems using trusted S-5! technology.”

The new clamp pairs with the company’s PVKIT, a solar mounting solution for a rail-less solar panel installation. It features a bottom-oriented setscrew, allowing for installation to be performed from beneath the canopy.

According to the product’s torque carts, while tightening the clamp onto 16-gauge steel, the torque should be in the range of 18-20 Nm.

“Unlike proprietary, full-system carport packages that often come with premium pricing, the S-5-CP clamp gives engineers and contractors the flexibility to design their own systems and select their preferred purlins and spacings, reducing costs without sacrificing performance,” the company concluded. “Its design offers faster installation, superior strength, and long-term reliability, while protecting against corrosion.”