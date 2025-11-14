In case you missed it: Five solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Nextracker changes name to Nextpower

The name reflects the new approach to providing a complete system rather than individual components, and that system will soon include Nextpower power conversion equipment.

Tesla recalls over 10,000 Powerwall 2 battery systems

Tesla says its recall and replacement effort stems from a contained battery-cell defect that has raised safety concerns in both the United States and Australia.

Jenya Meydbray: Forging a path through a maturing solar industry

By joining Nextpower, formerly Nextracker, Meydbray intends to help the solar industry mature by integrating components that make up today’s PV power plants.

In Puerto Rico, residential solar and storage growth outpaces utility-scale developments

Puerto Rico has reached 1.3 GW of residential solar and 185,000 residential batteries, with Wood Mackenzie expecting three more GWh of residential storage by 2029. Utility-scale solar and storage projects are gearing up, as described by an attorney with McConnell Valdés.

Qcells furloughs 1,000 Georgia workers due to U.S. Customs delays

The largest U.S. solar manufacturer is temporarily scaling back production and its workforce after shipments of necessary components were held up at U.S. ports, citing enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

