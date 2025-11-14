Socomec commits $10 million investment, 300 manufacturing jobs in Georgia

Electrical component and system manufacturer Socomec will invest nearly $10 million in a new facility in Suwanee, Georgia, creating 300 new jobs in Gwinnett County. The expansion involves locating the new facility in an existing building at 2935 Shawnee Industrial Way near Suwanee. Hiring for production and operations roles is projected to commence in early Q1 2026.

Socomec specializes in power switching, monitoring, conversion, and energy storage solutions, along with expert services supporting these core business areas. This investment supports Socomec’s continued growth in the North American market, building upon the establishment of its U.S. subsidiary in 2009. The Gwinnett County investment is cited as a move to accelerate innovation and support the energy transition. Socomec operates as a century-old international industrial group, employing over 4,800 people worldwide and reporting a turnover of $1 billion.

The project involved collaboration between the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team, Partnership Gwinnett, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power. GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson stated that the manufacturing of electrical equipment and infrastructure constitutes a strategic industry for the country.

The new Socomec facility in Suwanee, Georgia, will manufacture electrical components and systems specializing in low-voltage energy performance solutions.

This includes equipment for:

Power Switching: Such as fusible and non-fusible disconnect switches and manual/automatic transfer switches.

Power Monitoring and Metering: Devices for accurately measuring and monitoring electrical consumption.

Power Conversion: Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems.

Energy Storage: Systems (ESS) designed to optimize grid efficiency and provide backup power, particularly relevant to the solar and energy transition sectors.

The components and systems are designed for use in critical infrastructure and large power users, including data centers, hospitals, and renewable energy facilities.