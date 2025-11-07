In case you missed it: Five solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Solar tariffs kill Americans

Researchers show how solar panel imports saved nearly 600 American lives over a decade, while industry data indicates that the Suniva solar tariff may have caused more than one hundred preventable deaths.

Watch: Solar industry leaders discuss navigating the supply chain and U.S. manufacturing

The U.S. solar industry has entered a high-stakes era where policy compliance and supply chain integrity are just as critical as project economics. Day 2 of pv magazine USA Week 2025 dives into this complex environment, where federal trade restrictions and the push for domestic manufacturing are radically reshaping how solar projects are financed and built.

Utility-scale solar developer Pine Gate Renewables files for bankruptcy

Pine Gate’s operations are expected to continue uninterrupted while the company engages in a competitive sales process.

SEIA: Political attacks threaten half of all planned U.S. power capacity

Political attacks on solar and storage are threatening over 500 projects totaling nearly 116 GW, or more than half the power planned to be built through 2030, said the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Meta extends datacenter energy investment boom with 385 MW Louisiana solar PPA

Meta (Facebook) signed on to purchase the renewable energy certificates associated with two utility-scale solar projects in Louisiana. It has procured over 3 GW of solar in 2025 alone.

