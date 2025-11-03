Meta extends datacenter energy investment boom with 385 MW Louisiana solar PPA

Meta (Facebook) has signed on to two long-term power purchase agreements for new utility-scale solar projects in Louisiana, agreeing to purchase the renewable energy certificates (RECs) tied to 385 MW of capacity.

The two projects include the 185 MW Beekman Solar, and the 200 MW Hollis Creek Solar project, both of which are slated to reach operations in Q3 2027. Both projects are developed by Treaty Oak Clean Energy.

While the energy from both projects will support regional reliability, they will also contribute to Meta’s broader operations and decarbonization strategy. The projects are targeting commercial operation in Q3 2027.

According to a report by S&P Global, datacenter grid power demand is expected to rise 22% in 2025 alone and nearly triple by 2030. After decades of relatively flat electricity usage in the United States, datacenters are expected to draw vast amounts of power, creating demand strain on the grid.

“When we announced our AI data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana, last year we committed to working with our partners to bring new energy to the grid – and this agreement with Treaty Oak does just that,” said Urvi Parekh, head of global energy, Meta.

The two Louisiana projects are expected to generate over $100 million in lifetime state and local tax revenue and create jobs in rural areas during project construction. About 300 jobs are expected to be created during peak construction.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Treaty Oak develops, builds, and operates clean energy projects in targeted U.S. markets. It is a Macquarie Asset Management portfolio company operating on a stand-alone basis.

Meta is one of the world’s largest corporate buyers of clean energy and has contracted for over 15 GW of new clean and renewable energy capacity globally over the last decade. In 2025 alone, it has entered over 3 GW of solar power purchase agreements.