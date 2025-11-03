First Solar to open its fifth U.S. factory, adding 3.7 GW of annual production

First Solar (Nasdaq: FSLR) announced in its Q3 2025 earnings report that it will open a new 3.7 GW annual capacity solar module finishing line in the United States.

The module assembly plant is expected to commence operations in Q4 2026 and ramp up production through the first half of 2027. It will produce First Solar Series 6 solar modules.

First Solar is a major producer of cadmium telluride thin-film solar modules, which differentiates it from silicon-based solar technology that dominates the global market. First Solar has about 23.5 GW of active manufacturing capacity globally and a growing share of that is U.S.-based.

After ramping up its newly commissioned factories in Alabama and Louisiana, it is expected to operate about 11 GW of active manufacturing capacity in the Unites States and over 14 GW by the end of 2026, further establishing it as the largest U.S. solar manufacturer.

The company’s stock price jumped over 15% in the trading session following its Thursday, October 30 earnings call. The company listed over 2.7 GW of gross bookings in the quarter and a total backlog of bookings of 54.5 GW through 2030.

In Q3 2025, the company announced it produced 3.6 GW of solar modules globally, including 2.5 GW in the United States and 1.1 GW internationally.

First Solar said its products are insulated from significant trade policy risks, including being compliant with foreign entity of concern (FEOC) restrictions. It said its modules are expected to be compliant with the requirements for the domestic content bonus for solar project developers, which adds a 10% tax credit to the base 30% investment tax credit awarded to clean energy projects.

“While trade and policy developments have introduced new challenges for many in our industry, we continue to differentiate ourselves by offering pricing and delivery certainty, enabling us to respond effectively to evolving demand drivers and reinforce our leadership,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar.

In the earnings call, First Solar affirmed its guidance for 2025 net sales, expecting to range between $4.95 billion to $5.2 billion for the full year.

“As a result of our disciplined approach to balancing growth, liquidity, and profitability, we’ve further strengthened our position through the commissioning of our fifth U.S. manufacturing facility, enhancing our liquidity position, and delivering record sales,” said Widmar.