Watch: Solar industry leaders discuss navigating the supply chain and U.S. manufacturing

Day 2 of pv magazine USA Week 2025 focused on “Navigating the U.S. Supply Chain,” addressing how federal trade restrictions, domestic manufacturing, and policy compliance have become essential elements of solar project finance and construction.
Hosted by Senior Editor Ryan Kennedy, this virtual conference brings together leading experts to tackle the sector’s most pressing questions: How do developers procure reliable components while avoiding penalties, and how can the domestic manufacturing boom be sustained?
The policy & procurement minefield
The current landscape is defined by a confusing, yet critical, web of regulations that threaten to derail projects and tax credit eligibility. Today’s session offers essential clarity on policies like the Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), and the ongoing saga of tariffs (including AD/CVD).
The agenda kicks off with a must-see keynote from Keith Martin, Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright US, a star-ranked expert in renewable energy law. Martin will break down the immediate financial threats, answering questions like:
- What is the final guidance developers are awaiting on FEOC compliance, and how deep down the supply chain must manufacturers vet their inputs?
- Which poses a greater financial threat to project closing: the UFLPA customs challenge or the FEOC tax credit denial risk?
- How can developers effectively “safe harbor” tax credits using the “physical work of a significant nature” test to bypass accelerated expiration deadlines?
Sourcing, sustainability and strategy
Beyond policy, the event explores the strategic and technological decisions driving the future of the American solar pipeline.
The Domestic Boom: While U.S. solar module assembly is surging—expected to hit 65 GW by the end of 2025—it is not yet enough to meet forecast demand, and the upstream supply chain remains fragile. The expert panel, featuring leaders from Anza, Intertek CEA, and REC Group, will discuss the future of American solar, including:
- The top three strategic factors delaying the commitment of new capital for building full-stack (ingot/wafer/cell) manufacturing in the U.S.
- How developers must quantify compliance risk (UFLPA/FEOC) as a hard CAPEX component rather than a soft cost.
- The fundamental trade-off between paying a policy premium for low-risk, compliant U.S.-sourced product and risking a lower-cost imported product.
Recycling as Resilience: Attendees will also hear a dedicated presentation from Brett Henderson of SPR (SolarPanelRecycling.com) on the essential role of solar panel recycling in securing a resilient, domestic supply of critical materials like silicon and silver, transforming solar waste from a liability into a strategic national asset.
The core takeaway for all attendees will be a better picture of how to navigate the current trade volatility—from AD/CVD to FEOC—to source equipment, ensure project bankability, and accelerate solar deployment in the toughest market environment yet.
Ready to discover the key strategies for project developers to de-risk their supply chains and ensure compliance in this challenging environment? Watch the video below:
