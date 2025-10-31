In case you missed it: Five solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Why rooftop solar’s emissions math is changing

As clean energy grows, so do the limits of how it’s measured. A new Nature Climate Change study warns that rooftop solar’s emissions impact is shrinking as the grid cleans itself.

