Sungrow unveils modular inverter, battery energy storage systems

Sungrow announced three new products at RE+ 2025, the largest solar and energy storage trade show in North America. The company is displaying the new products at Booth V9451 in the Venetian Convention Center September 9-12.

Modular inverter

The company introduced its SG4800UD-MV-US modular inverter intended for solar installations in North America. The 4.8 MW inverter has both grid-forming and off-grid solar commissioning capabilities.

Sungrow said the inverter combines the advantages of both central and string inverters, offering 800 kW per unit with a flexible design intended to support reduced balance-of-system costs.

The company said the inverter’s split modular design allows for inverter module replacement in under an hour. The system has internal fault diagnosis and features self-cleaning air ducts.

Designed to operate in harsh weather conditions, the device is rated to deliver 100% power output in ambient temperatures up to 45°C (113°F) and carries a sealed NEMA 4X rating.

Utility-scale storage

Sungrow also unveiled its latest utility-scale battery energy storage solution, the PowerTitan 3.0. The battery delivers 6.9 MWh in a standard 20-foot container and supports two-to-eight hour duration designs.

The battery contains a 661Ah stacking LFP cell, rated for a 12,500-cycle lifespan. It also houses a 430 kVA liquid-cooled SiC PCS, achieving up to 99.3% maximum efficiency and up to 93.6% round-trip efficiency based on a four-hour configuration.

The battery has grid-forming capabilities and is equipped with the company’s Stem-Cell Grid-Forming Tech 2.0, which anticipates grid disturbances before they escalate, ensuring energy storage responds proactively. The product delivers renewables and energy storage grid-forming synchronously, has GW-scale black start capabilities, and enables mode switching between grid-following and grid-forming functions.

“With these functions, the product supports rapid grid recovery, maximizes ancillary service revenue, and ensures reliability across all grid scenarios: generation, transmission, microgrids, and consumption endpoints,” said Sungrow in a press statement.

Commercial and industrial battery

Sungrow also unveiled its PowerStack 255CS energy storage system, containing 314 Ah battery cells for 257 kWh capacity in a 2-hour system.

The battery has a fully integrated power conversion system and battery management system. Its design allows for scalable parallel applications, supporting up to 25 units and projects between 257 kWh and 6.4 MWh, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of energy storage needs.

The “all-in-one” design integrates batteries and power conversion systems in a single cabinet, operating at three-phase, 480 V. The power conversion system delivers up to 98.6% maximum efficiency, while the system’s round-trip efficiency reaches 90%. It contains a liquid-cooled thermal management system, which Sungrow said cuts auxiliary power consumption for cooling by 40%.

The PowerStack 255CS meets global safety standards, including UL9540 and NFPA855/69.

Sungrow has provided renewable energy power systems for 28 years. As of June 2025, the company has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide.