People on the move: Vesper Energy, Bloom Energy, ESS Tech and more

Vesper Energy, a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects across the United States, announced today the appointment of Monica Opderbeck to chief commercial officer.

In this expanded role, Monica will oversee all commercial functions at Vesper Energy, including Corporate Development, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Origination. She will drive enterprise growth through capital raising efforts, strategic investments, partnership arrangements, and create greater organizational alignment across departments on the overall monetization of assets.

“I’m honored and excited to step into this role and look forward to building on the momentum Vesper has created in the market with a 2+ GW near-term pipeline, out of the broader 14+ GW of solar, storage, and hybrid pipeline,” said Opderbeck.

Hydrogen and biogas company Bloom Energy announced Aaron Hoover will join the company to head business and corporate development. In this role, he will develop and oversee strategic partnerships with energy ecosystem players and drive corporate development initiatives as Bloom advances its mission to deliver reliable, clean, and affordable energy.

Mr. Hoover brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the energy and finance sectors. Most recently, he served as Global Co-Head of Energy Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley, where he advised leading energy and infrastructure companies on strategic transactions, capital raising, and long-term growth initiatives. His deep expertise across the energy value chain and proven track record of building transformative and trusted partnerships will be a tremendous asset to Bloom’s next phase of growth and market expansion.

ESS Tech, Inc. a manufacturer of iron flow long-duration energy storage (LDES) systems for commercial- and utility-scale applications, announced an addition to the executive leadership team with the appointment of Jigish Trivedi as Chief Operating Officer. Jigish brings over 30 years of executive experience in scaling global operations for high-growth technology companies.

Mr. Trivedi joins ESS from Electric Hydrogen, where as Senior Vice President of Operations and Global Supply Chain, he helped scale the company from 10 to over 350 employees and was instrumental to its rise to “unicorn” status. His career also includes senior leadership roles at First Solar and Micron Technology, where he led initiatives across operations, product development, and global supply chain management.

Energy infrastructure provider Lynkwell announced the appointment of Frank Kosky as chief financial officer. With more than two decades of executive financial leadership experience, Kosky brings proven expertise in corporate finance and operational transformation, and strategic growth that will help accelerate Lynkwell’s expansion in the rapidly evolving EV sector.

In his role as CFO, Kosky will oversee financial strategy and planning to support Lynkwell’s mission of advancing clean energy adoption through accessible and reliable EV charging solutions. He has a strong record of building high-performing finance organizations, strengthening operational efficiency, and driving long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Senior Manager, Solar PV Portfolio Management We are seeking an accomplished and forward-thinking Senior Manager, Solar PV Portfolio Management / Subject Matter Expert (SME) to lead the strategy, development, and execution of our solar energy offerings across North America. This individual will bring deep technical expertise, commercial insight, and hands-on experience across a broad range of solar PV technologies and installations — including rooftop, ground-mount, canopy, floating solar, and community solar systems. This is a high-impact, cross-functional role ideal for a solar professional with a passion for innovation, a record of delivering complex projects, and strong industry partnerships. The ideal candidate combines technical system design, market expertise, and a track record of driving adoption of cutting-edge solar PV solutions. Offering Strategy & Market Development: Lead development and continual refinement of solar PV offerings across customer verticals (C&I, MUSH, federal, public sector, community solar).

Incorporate emerging solar PV designs such as floating PV systems, agrivoltaics, and solar-integrated infrastructure into long-term solution planning.

Stay ahead of evolving federal/state incentives (e.g., IRA, ITC, NYSERDA, SMART) and regulatory frameworks impacting solar PV deployment.

Familiarity with various utility tariffs and net metering policies, and interconnection application process in North America.

In-depth knowledge of favorable US markets for solar PV opportunities, including additional incentives when coupled with BESS, both for existing and/or greenfield sites. Familiarity with global markets in reference to solar PV + BESS will be a plus. Project Development & Implementation Provide expert guidance on the development and implementation of rooftop, ground-mount, canopy, floating, and community solar projects.

Oversee feasibility analysis, conceptual design, performance modeling, permitting, and interconnection planning.

Familiar with EPC contract terms and conditions.

Work closely with engineering and project delivery teams to ensure designs meet technical, financial, and compliance standards.

Provide technical and commercial expertise to engineering and project development teams.

Guide integration of solar PV into multi-DER platforms. Procurement & Technology Partner Management Lead sourcing strategy for solar components (modules, inverters, racking, etc.), evaluating costs, performance, warranty, and supply chain risk.

Develop and manage relationships with solar equipment manufacturers, independent engineers, EPCs, and installers across regions.

Support pricing negotiations, vendor qualification, and technology evaluation to maintain best-in-class offerings.

Guide the design and execution of community solar programs, including subscriber management models, utility engagement, and revenue optimization.

Collaborate on integration strategies for solar with battery storage, EV charging, and grid-interactive technologies.

Explore opportunities for VPP (Virtual Power Plant) participation and DER monetization.

Support the structuring of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and asset ownership models. Sales & Cross-Functional Support Provide expert technical and strategic support to sales during opportunity development, customer meetings, and proposal generation.

Translate complex technical concepts into clear, value-driven proposals for diverse stakeholders (commercial, public, regulatory).

Lead internal knowledge-sharing on solar best practices, market updates, and innovation opportunities. YOU MUST HAVE: 7–10+ years of experience in the solar PV energy sector with direct involvement in:

Design and implementation of rooftop, ground-mount, canopy, and floating solar projects

Community solar development, including regulatory and utility interface

Procurement and vendor management for solar PV technologies

Strong grasp of utility tariffs, interconnection, incentive programs, tax structures, and grid compliance.

Proficiency with solar design and modeling tools (e.g., PVSyst, Helioscope, Energy Tool Base, HOMER, AutoCAD, Excel-based financial models).

Strong business acumen and ability to integrate technical, financial, and market considerations into go-to-market strategies. NICE TO HAVE: Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Energy Systems, or a related technical discipline (Master’s preferred).

NABCEP certification or other recognized solar industry credentials.

Experience working with municipal utilities, community choice aggregators (CCAs), or DOE/LMI grant-based projects.

Experience within an EPC, IPP, electric utility or renewable energy project development firm.

Exposure to floating solar, agrivoltaics, or DER aggregation platforms a major plus.

Familiarity with community solar subscriber acquisition platforms and billing tools.

Exceptional communication, negotiation, and stakeholder engagement skills.