New Use Energy introduces ruggedized 16 lb. portable solar battery bank

New Use Energy Solutions released a new portable solar battery bank called the 605 SunCase. The company said it made a ruggedized, lightweight product in direct response to requests from various special forces, military medical, drone and counter drone units.

The 605 SunCase weighs 16 pounds and contains a 550 Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 600 W pure sine wave inverter. It packs the components into a compact, weather-resistant, fire-retardant thermoplastic case that is IP55 rated. The product is listed via UL 1973 for the battery cell and UL 489 listed for the circuit breaker.

The battery has an estimated 6,000-cycle lifecycle based on an 80% depth of discharge. It comes with a 24-month limited manufacturer’s warranty.

“We’ve engineered a solution that delivers power without the weight, noise, or heat signature of conventional generators,” said Paul Shmotolohka, chief executive officer of New Use Energy “This unit empowers professionals across diverse fields—from military personnel to cinematographers in remote location to operate with unprecedented freedom and efficiency, ultimately enhancing their capabilities and ensuring mission success.”

The 605 SunCase contains multiple output options, including AC, USB-A, USB-C, 12 V DC. The device can be recharged via solar with a built-in 400 W maximum power point tracker controller, supporting 13 V to 100 V. It can also be charged with a built-in 1650 W AC power port, with option to expand to an external fast-charger, or vehicle alternators. The battery has a 24 V DC nominal voltage.

The device currently retails for $990 on New Use Energy’s website.