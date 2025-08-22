In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

USDA announces it will discontinue funding solar projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded billions in Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants for solar projects. Secretary Brook Rollins said the agency will no longer deploy funds to solar and wind projects.

Treasury issues guidance for solar, wind ‘start of construction’ tax credit rules

The rules for safe harboring clean energy tax credits are “not as bad as rumored” but uncertainty remains on qualification requirements.

Vertical solar and strawberries: How California farmers are harvesting cash and crops

California farmers face mounting economic pressures, including high electricity prices. Do agrivoltaics offer a solution?

Third Pillar floats 500 MW of utility-scale floating solar in Texas

Third Pillar was given exclusive access to develop a potential 500 MW of floating solar in water reservoirs in Texas.

Trump: “We will not approve wind or farmer destroying solar”

U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media to express an anti-solar and wind energy stance. The President has made a series of actions to slow the growth of renewable energy in the United States, but it is expected to remain the dominant source of new-build electric generation capacity.

Solar to represent half of new U.S. electric generating capacity in 2025

The Energy Information Administration said developers plan to add 21 GW of solar in the second half of 2025 alone.

