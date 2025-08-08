People on the move: Georgia Power, RFF, Arclight Capital Partners

Georgia Power announced today that it has elected Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG, to the company’s board of directors. Montgomery Rice currently serves as the president and CEO of Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), an institution she has served since 2011.

“Valerie knows our state. She is well respected by the medical community, as well as business and civic leaders across the country, and she brings incredible leadership capability that will help us better serve customers and drive superior performance to meet the energy needs of a growing Georgia,” said Kim Greene, chair, president and chief executive officer of Georgia Power.

Resources for the Future (RFF) announced the return of economist Kristen McCormack to its Washington, DC office. McCormack joins the staff as a research fellow. McCormack was a research assistant at RFF from 2015 to 2017, when she worked with fellows Dallas Burtraw, Joshua Linn, Alan Krupnick, and others on air pollution and greenhouse gas control policies such as the Clean Power Plan.

At RFF she will focus on a range of environmental and energy topics, including the distributional effects of climate change and the design of energy and environmental policy under regulatory and market uncertainty.

ArcLight Capital Partners, an infrastructure investor, announced that it has named Angelo Acconcia as president of the firm effective immediately. Acconcia joined ArcLight in 2022 from Blackstone, where he spent 17 years as senior managing director in the private equity group and was one of the founding partners of their energy fund, Blackstone Energy Partners.

Job of the week

Manager Renewable Assets – Solar – Alliant Energy Marshalltown, IA Job description Are you a strategic leader with hands-on experience in utility energy generation? We’re looking for a Manager – Renewable Assets to oversee solar operations while supporting broader renewable initiatives like wind and battery storage as needed. This role offers the opportunity to drive performance across our solar energy portfolio. In this role, you’ll lead teams, optimize asset lifecycle management, and help shape the future of clean energy. Join us in building a more sustainable tomorrow—powered by innovation and purpose.

Responsibilities

Performs all leadership duties, including hiring and rewarding talent, fostering an inclusive and safe workplace, partnering with employees to set clear goals and expectations, providing timely and specific feedback on performance, developing improvement plans to address performance gaps, addressing conflict with care and respect, identifying opportunities for growth and development, embracing and modeling a mindset of lifelong learning, ensuring employees report to work fit for duty, adhering to our Code of Conduct, and modeling Alliant Energy’s Core Values at all times.

Plans and implements activities for the operation and maintenance of assigned renewable installations and associated equipment including outage planning.

Sets Operational goals for the renewable assets and takes appropriate action to ensure resources and efforts remain focused on renewable assets financial, safety, environmental, and operating goals.

Ensures that employees understand business unit and renewable asset financial, operating, and compliance goals and focus efforts on achieving these goals.

Ensures routine regulatory reporting activities for renewable assets are completed in a timely manner, including those for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Transportation (DOT), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Federal Electric Reliability Corporation (FERC).

Ensures regulatory reporting activities for renewable assets are completed in a timely manner.

Participates in the renewable asset budget planning, forecasting and reconcilement processes.

Leads the establishment, acceptance, and implementation of operating policies, process performance, and procedures and activities that maximize financial and operating results.

Promotes good employee and community relations through personal contacts and attention with landowners and surrounding communities.

Responsible for facilitating work with procurement staff to provide appropriate contracts, contractors, and material to support renewable operations as needed.

Engages in other duties as needed that support Alliant Energy’s Values and helps deliver on our Purpose to serve customers and build stronger communities. Education Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree Engineering, Science, Business or related area. Preferred Required Experience

5 years of O&M and Asset Management or related technical or professional experience.

3 years supervisory experience or equivalent. Preferred Experience

2-4 years experience in generation operations, strategy, product design, and mechanical or electrical engineering.

Demonstrated experience working with labor union management

Experience with emergency management and agency coordination.

Experience in maintaining agreements for utility and grid interconnection processes.

Understanding of the operations of renewable energy and emerging market trends.