Portland utility activates 1.9 GWh of battery energy storage

Oregon utility Portland General Electric (PGE) activated three battery energy storage systems to serve the Portland metro area.

The projects add 475 MW, 1.9 GWh of storage capacity to the grid. Together, the facilities can power about 300,000 homes for four hours during peak demand or during power limitations due to weather or unexpected interruptions.

“In addition to providing power during peak hours every day, batteries enhance our ability to respond to sudden changes in the grid and help keep energy supply and demand balanced,” said Darrington Outama senior director of energy supply, PGE.

The four-hour lithium-ion batteries are strategically located at key substations in North Portland, Troutdale and Hillsboro.

“Battery energy storage systems sited at major substations radically improve the use of existing high voltage transmission lines, avoiding expensive or challenging new grid upgrades and providing a low-cost load growth solution through existing infrastructure,” said Aaron Zubaty, CEO of Eolian.

The utility said battery storage reduces its reliance on expensive short-term electricity purchases, helping stabilize energy costs, limit price volatility for customers, and support the integration of intermittent sources like wind and solar.

Two of the projects were awarded to Eolian under PGE’s 2021 request for proposals process. The three active battery facilities include:

Seaside: A 200 MW PGE-owned facility located in North Portland and delivered to PGE by Eolian, L.P. (Eolian) under a fixed-cost build-transfer agreement. The facility became operational in July 2025.

Sundial: A 200 MW facility in Troutdale, developed by Eolian and operated by NextEra Energy Resources under a 20-year storage capacity agreement with PGE. The facility achieved commercial operation in December 2024.

Constable: A 75 MW PGE-owned facility located in Hillsboro and constructed for PGE under an engineering, procurement and construction agreement with Mortenson. The facility achieved commercial operation in December 2024.

The three projects add to PGE’s existing 17 MW project activated in 2024, bringing total capacity to 492 MW with four-hour duration.