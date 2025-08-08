In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

How long do residential solar panels last? Several factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar panel. In the first part of a series, we look at the solar panels themselves.
Trump administration EPA to claw back $7 billion Solar For All funds The grant funds are disbursed to state programs that provide solar energy access to low- and moderate-income families.
Tesla Energy has quietly become the company’s most profitable division After years of negative margins, Tesla’s energy division is now a key driver of profitability. So far in 2025, the division has contributed 23% of Tesla’s total profit while accounting for just 13% of revenue, boosting the company’s overall profitability by nearly 2 percentage points.
California high court orders solar net metering policy to be reviewed In a victory for solar, the California Supreme Court ordered the Appeals court to reexamine the decision to defer to the Public Utilities Commission related to a controversial slash to rooftop solar incentives. The ratemaking decision, net energy metering 3.0, led to a crash in the state’s once-thriving rooftop solar market and put clean energy procurement goals in jeopardy.
An ambitious proposal to quickly add 23 GW of renewables in California California could move quickly to enable 23 GW of renewables near existing thermal generators, in time for the projects to qualify for tax credits before they expire, says a think tank policy director.
Qcells confirms CBP has detained solar cell imports from South Korea The solar manufacturer contends no part of its solar cells comes from the Xinjiang province of China, the company is closely working with CBP and it is aiming for a quick resolution.
