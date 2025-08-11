Calibrant energizes three battery storage systems in New York, delivering 55.7 MWh

Calibrant energizes three front-of-the-meter battery projects in New York state, supplying capacity to Con Edison’s grid.

Tesla Megapack 2XL from a drone shot in New York state.

Image: Calibrant

Calibrant has energized three front-of-the-meter battery energy storage systems in Westchester County, New York, with a combined capacity of 13.5 MW / 55.7 MWh.

The systems, which use US-manufactured Tesla batteries, are now generating Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VDER) credits by delivering dispatchable capacity to the Con Edison grid. A company spokesperson told ESS News that Tesla Megapack 2XL units were deployed at each site.

Calibrant secured 100 percent of the project off-take through agreements with commercial and industrial customers, enabling them to benefit from New York’s VDER program without hosting infrastructure on-site. Contracted off-takers include data center operator CoreSite, and a large unnamed hospital.

