People on the move: Avangrid, Stem, Cinterra, and esVolta

esVolta, LP announced the hiring of Marci J. Palmstrom as Vice President of Asset Management. Palmstrom will lead operations and asset management for esVolta’s nearly 1.4 GWh fleet of front-of-meter, utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the United States. Prior to joining esVolta, she was an executive at Southern California Edison working in operations to maximize revenue on both the market and customer side.

Avangrid, Inc., a grid infrastructure and energy generation company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced two leadership appointments, as chief executive officer Jose Antonio Miranda has named Joe Purington as chief executive officer of Avangrid Networks and Sy Oytan as chief executive officer of Avangrid Power. Purington and Oytan, both bringing years of operational and leadership experience within Avangrid, assume their roles effective immediately.

“As Avangrid looks to the future and works to deliver on our plan to invest $20 billion in the U.S. grid by the end of the decade, I believe Joe and Sy have the right combination of skill and experience to continue building on Avangrid’s forward momentum,” said Miranda.

Stem, Inc. a provider of AI-driven clean energy software and services, announced Brian Musfeldt has been appointed chief financial officer effective July 17, 2025. Musfeldt returns to Stem after having served as chief financial officer of AlsoEnergy from 2017 to 2023 and was instrumental in Also Energy’s sale to Stem in 2022. He has nearly 30 years of finance and management experience, providing leadership in strategy and operational efficiency in the clean technology and energy industries.

Cinterra, a provider of utility-scale solar and electrical infrastructure services, announced the appointment of Brent Burger as chief operating officer. Burger will oversee Cinterra’s day-to-day operations, project execution, and operational strategy. Burger will be instrumental in ensuring that clients experience greater predictability, performance, and accountability across every project lifecycle—from preconstruction through execution.

Project development analyst, renewables–Contract

TotalEnergies, Boston, Mass.

Develop solar and storage projects for large customers, including Fortune 500 companies and government entities.

Evaluate feasibility of solar/storage systems by analyzing customer goals, site conditions, and utility data.

Use design software (Helioscope, Aurora, PVSim, PVSyst, Energy Toolbase) for optimal product selection and system design.

Research policies, incentives, construction codes, and taxes for various markets.

Conduct financial modeling to structure customer offerings (cash sale, lease, PPA) and maximize value.

Optimize costs for customer offerings through value engineering.

