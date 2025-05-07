People on the move: BlueEarth, Exus, Array and more

Exus Renewables North America appointed Jay D. Leitstein, CPA, as chief financial officer to support its continued expansion across the U.S. renewable energy sector. Leitstein brings 20+ years of energy finance experience, including leadership roles at enCore Energy and TexGen Power, where he led financial strategy for large-scale power portfolios. He joins Exus during a period of rapid growth as the company scales its development, ownership, and operations of utility-scale renewable assets nationwide.

Measurabl, a sustainability data management platform for real estate, announced the appointment of Kumar Brahnmath as its new chief product & technology Officer (CPTO). In this role, Brahnmath will oversee the company’s global product and technology strategy. Brahnmath brings over 25 years of experience scaling high-performing product and engineering organizations. At Amazon, he led the Digital Commerce Platform, powering hundreds of billions in transactions across Prime Video, Kindle, and Amazon Music. As CTO of SunPower, he drove the digital transformation of a publicly traded clean energy company, applying AI, IoT, and data science to scale solar innovation.

Molly Knoll joins ALN Policy and Law LLC as a senior advisor to our team. Knoll previously served as vice president of policy at the Coalition for Community Solar Access, where she led a team pushing forward bold, equitable policies for distributed solar across the country. Her leadership helped shape both state and federal initiatives at a pivotal time. Before that, she advised Commissioners at the Maryland PSC and served as assistant people’s counsel—advocating for ratepayers, diving deep into rate cases, supplier enforcement, and energy efficiency through EmPOWER Maryland.

BluEarth Renewables announced that Josh Teigiser has joined the company as executive vice president, origination & development. Teigiser will be accountable for advancing BluEarth’s portfolio in key states while also pursuing strategic growth opportunities. In addition, Josh Pollard moved from director to vice president, finance, adding his 11 years of successful project finance and leadership experience with BluEarth to the executive team. Sandra DeLuca also joins the executive team as vice president, controller, after 10 years of successfully leading the BluEarth accounting team through the dynamic and complex growth of the business.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation Sarah Wells, chief financial officer has resigned, effective May 14, 2025, to pursue other opportunities. Spruce expects to appoint an interim CFO prior to Wells departing. The company is undertaking a search to fill the CFO position on a permanent basis.

Kim Lundgren Associates, Inc., Senior manager of climate analysis

Remote, Boston $85,000 to $110,000 annually

Kim Lundgren Associates, Inc. (KLA) is seeking an experienced, self-driven senior manager of climate analysis to lead the KLA Climate Analysis Team and all technical assessments of local government and community greenhouse gas emissions, climate vulnerabilities, and impact potential of climate actions.

The right candidate for this position brings to KLA 7-10 years’ experience in the greenhouse gas accounting and analysis space, ideally with some experience working with local governments and at least 2 years’ experience with climate vulnerability and hazards assessments. This position will be responsible for the delivery of KLA’s best in class climate analysis work by leading the delivery of all technical analysis and managing staff, clients, and projects. The successful candidate can take the lead on scoping out climate analysis tasks and projects, applying best practices, collecting and analyzing data, and decision making for data selection and analysis approaches to meet project objectives. KLA is an all-remote team, so the ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with a team through virtual platforms is essential.

KLA is a woman-owned, benefit corporation that partners with local governments to build their capacity to design and implement aggressive, equitable solutions to climate change. We do this by delivering affordable tools and services to assess, plan, implement, evaluate, and communicate climate action and sustainability goals and programs. We are now halfway through the most important decade for taking climate action to avoid catastrophic change. With this sense of urgency, KLA is scaling up its ability to support local action to reduce contributions to and prepare for the impacts of climate change. KLA is seeking a diverse team of innovative and self-driven individuals who are passionate, committed, and enthusiastic about joining this fight. Given that our clients are cities, towns, and counties located across the country, travel is expected and there will be weekend or ‘after-hour’ activities, depending on your location and our clients’ needs. Please do not respond if you are not comfortable with this. This is a unique opportunity to learn and grow alongside a local climate action pioneer while helping us build a more sustainable future for all.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead and oversee the work of the Climate Analysis Team.

Work directly with clients and manage client projects and tasks related to GHG emissions inventories, analysis, and forecasting; climate vulnerability assessments; hazard mitigation; and sustainability metrics tracking and reporting to be delivered on time and on budget.

Lead decision making for data selection and analysis approaches to meet project objectives.

Lead the management of KLA climate analysis tasks, tracking and reporting budgets, deliverable completion, and timeline status.

Direct and guide the KLA Climate Analysis Team through project troubleshooting, task completion, and QAQC processes.

Collaborate with KLA’s Engagement and Communications Team to design and lead innovative and interactive stakeholder and public meeting facilitation (online and in-person).

Maintain awareness of tools, relevant reference data, and best practices in mitigation and resilience planning and incorporate them into project delivery.

Build relationships with clients and identify opportunities to enhance support

Required Qualifications:

7-10 years’ experience with greenhouse gas emissions inventories/accounting, analysis, and forecasting, ideally with a focus on sustainability, climate mitigation, adaptation, and/or resilience.

At least 2 years’ experience developing climate vulnerability assessments and/or working on climate hazard assessments analyzing the impact of climate change on natural, human, economic, and built environment systems.

Experience managing staff, clients, and projects.

Demonstrated success scoping and completing GHG accounting, analysis, and target setting tasks and projects.

Demonstrated knowledge of the impact of climate change on communities and social factors underlying vulnerability.

Demonstrated capacity for evaluating data quality and identifying solutions to data-related challenges.

Proven experience identifying and reporting sustainability metrics.

Proficiency in working with data analysis tools including Excel, R, and GIS software.

Strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated ability to easily translate data and science into everyday terms.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook). We expect you to function at a high level in a professional environment that is exclusively Microsoft.

