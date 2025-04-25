Top five solar states grow in capacity and investment

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) compiled statistics on solar buildout of each of the fifty states. Today, 33 states have more than 1 GW of solar installed, whereas only three states had achieved that milestone a decade ago.

With the surge in solar capacity also comes a surge in investment. Just in the top five solar states alone, the industry has invested $224 billion in solar, with $32.5 billion invested in 2024 alone. These five leading states support approximately 124,000 jobs in the industry.

1. California

California is ranked first for total installed solar capacity with 51.9 GW installed, up from 4.96 GW in 2024. While it ranks first in residential, it is second in utility installations. The Golden State’s solar market is valued at $111.9 billion with $8.7 billion invested in 2024.

The California market is expected to grow to 190 GW in five years and expected to drop to second place, behind Texas. SEIA notes that “While California has long been a leader in solar energy, other states are quickly catching up.”

2. Texas

Texas is second for installed solar capacity, with 41.4 GW total solar capacity installed, up from 11.6 GW in 2024. It’s in first place for utility installations, but fourth for residential.

The total value of the Lone Star State’s solar market is valued at $50.1 billion, with $14.4 billion invested in 2024. Its growth projection puts Texas in the number one spot in five years, expected to add 41 GW.

3. Florida

Florida remains in third place with over 18.6 GW of total solar capacity installed, up from 4.7 GW in 2024. The Sunshine State is in second place for residential and third for utility, but 16th for non-residential DG.

The solar market in Florida is valued at $26.7 billion, with $6.5 billion invested in 2024.

4. Arizona

Arizona jumps into fourth place for total installed solar capacity with 9.7 GW installed, up from 1.8 GW in 2024. The state is third for residential, seventh for utility and eighth for non-residential distributed generation.

The state’s solar market value is $21.9 billion, with $2.6 billion invested in 2024. While the state has been on a strong upward trajectory SEIA sees it falling to fifth over the next five years with an additional 11.9 GW expected to be installed.

5. North Carolina

North Carolina stands in fifth place with 9.6 GW installed up from 196 MW in 2024. It ranks 17th for residential, while it’s fourth for utility-scale. Industry investment grew $376 million in 2024 to a total of $13.3 billion today.