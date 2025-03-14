In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Community solar giants Perch Energy, Arcadia announce merger The merger stands to be the largest pure-play community solar acquisition in the U.S.

William J. Berger steps down as CEO of Sunnova Paul Mathews named as president and CEO of this struggling residential solar energy company, as it repositions to improve cash flow.

Clearway Energy begins construction on $605 million energy storage portfolio in Utah Each project will use 4-hour Tesla Megapack lithium ion batteries located adjacent to four operating solar power plants.

Federal moves cloud solar policy picture Trump administration initiatives to overhaul the Environmental Protection Agency, freeze $20 billion in so-called Green Bank loans and review key solar incentives are expected to obscure federal policy affecting solar for months to come.

Growing electricity demand creates urgent need for policy action, energy strategy A report by American Clean Power Association calls for improved energy efficiency, an all-of-the-above strategy and rapid policy reform that will address interconnection and permitting delays.

Residential solar declined 31% in 2024 Despite the down year, Wood Mackenzie forecasts the market to more than triple in size by 2035.