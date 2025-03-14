RFP: Michigan utility DTE Energy seeks 450 MW of standalone energy storage

Michigan utility DTE Energy announced a request for proposals (RFP) for new standalone energy storage projects totaling about 450 MW.

The projects are intended to support DTE’s CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and are in pursuit of Michigan’s new standard of 60% renewable energy by 2030.

The RFP requires grid-scale standalone energy storage projects to be in commercial operation by December 31, 2028. The projects must be located in Michigan and will interconnect to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) or distribution-level transmission.

Interested bidders can register company information on the PowerAdvocate website and can attend a virtual pre-RFP process on March 25, 2025. Bids are due June 27, 2025 and DTE said it expects to execute contracts by Q1 2026.

The utility currently owns and operates three energy storage facilities in the state, including the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant, a hydroelectric plant and long-duration storage facility on the shores of Lake Michigan co-owned with Consumers Energy; and two battery storage facilities located at solar energy sites.

DTE also operates a 14 MW lithium ion battery system in Trenton. In 2024, it began construction of its 220 MW Trenton Channel Energy Center, which is expected to be complete in 2026. The project is expected to be the largest standalone energy storage facility in the Great Lakes region and will stand upon the grounds of a retired coal plant.

“With the growth of DTE’s renewable energy generation fleet, energy storage facilities are imperative to Michigan’s clean energy transformation,” said Chuck Conlen, vice president, Clean Energy and Acquisitions, DTE Energy.

By 2042, DTE plans to have 2,950 MW of energy storage capacity in its portfolio, more than doubling its total today.