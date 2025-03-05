People on the move: Atkore, Mainstream Renewable Power, SolarEdge and more

Atkore Inc., a manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, announced Scott Teerlinck will join in the newly created role of President-Commercial Operations, effective April 1, 2025. Teerlinck will oversee the Electrical Sales organization that is currently led by Ms. Melissa Kidd, who previously announced her planned retirement in July 2025. Additionally, he will have expanded responsibilities for other key customer touchpoints, such as the Company’s nationwide footprint of regional service centers.

New Columbia Solar announced that Patrick Worrall has joined the company as senior vice president of structured finance and mergers & acquisitions (M&A). Patrick brings nearly 20 years of experience in energy finance to the team, providing expertise and leadership on capital markets and M&A. Patrick’s career includes executing project finance, leveraged loans, securitizations, and tax equity across a diverse range of sectors, including residential and grid-connected renewable energy, conventional power, and oil and gas. Most recently, he spearheaded the M&A business line at LevelTen Energy, where he successfully led more than 6 GW of pre-construction solar, storage and wind project sales across North America.

SolMicroGrid, an Energy-as-a-Service microgrid company focused on the commercial and industrial market, announced the appointment of David Klein as vice president of finance and administration. Klein joins the firm from PBF Energy where he built out financial planning and analysis functions and managed an annual $2B EBITDA budget. Previous experience also includes senior roles at RailWorks and NRG Energy.

The Board of Mainstream Renewable Power, a global wind and solar company majority-owned by Aker Horizons ASA, announced the appointment of Morten Henriksen as Group CEO, effective April 1, 2025. Henriksen comes from the position of CEO of Gassnova, the Norwegian state enterprise for carbon capture and storage. His previous experience spans executive management roles in the energy industry in Norway and internationally for companies including Arendals Fossekompani and Statkraft, in addition to multiple board positions. Current CEO Mary Quaney will continue to support Mainstream and the transition in a Senior Advisor capacity before stepping down in the second half of 2025 to pursue other interests.

SolarEdge Technologies, a specialist in smart energy technology, announced the appointment of Asaf Alperovitz as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Ariel Porat, who currently serves as the company’s chief financial officer, has taken a personal decision to step down from the role, and will remain with the company for a transition period to assist with a smooth handover. With a career spanning over three decades, Mr. Alperovitz brings extensive expertise and leadership experience across multiple industries. Most recently, from 2019 to 2024, Mr. Alperovitz served as the CFO of Delta Galil, a global high-tech apparel company. Prior to Delta Galil, he held CEO and CFO positions at NASDAQ, NYSE and TASE listed companies.

Job Opening

Anza: Chief of staff and executive operations

Remote – Oakland, CA $125,000 ‒ $175,000 Annually The chief of staff position at Anza is an exciting opportunity to get leadership and operations experience at a company that is transforming the renewable energy industry. This person will report directly to the CEO and work with Anzinos at all levels to execute on key initiatives and strategic projects. While strategy and research are part of the role, this is primarily an operational position. The initial focus will be on implementing core processes for the companies including OKRs and product development. Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following: Support CEO with critical organizational change initiatives

Manage company’s OKR, goals and KPIs. Including assisting with creation, assignment and reporting.

Manage the monthly and quarterly cadence around product reviews and product management

Manage the implementation of the product development process

Build and maintain internal Knowledge Management system

Research strategic growth opportunities and develop preliminary business plans to pursue them. While no one individual will possess them all, the successful candidate will bring many of the following experiences, skills, and attributes: Mastery of financial statements and general corporate finance

Experience with strategic analysis and business planning

Strong project management, and communication skills

At least 1-year experience in energy industry

At least 5-years work experience in private sector

Solar and storage industry experience PLUS

MBA or equivalent PLUS

Experience at an Enterprise SaaS or data provider PLUS

Process improvement, root cause analysis, or Lean experience PLUS

Industrial Engineering PLUS Please submit a Cover Letter with your application.

Apply here.