New Mexico, Nuvve partnership to accelerate electric fleets

New Mexico’s Vehicles as a Service program will advance through a new contract between Nuvve, a California-based electric vehicle charging technology developer, and the state.

The contract is designed to facilitate fleet electrification for electric school buses and the state’s “white fleet” vehicles. White fleet refers to state-owned vehicles that are typically painted white and used for various governmental functions, such as administrative cars, maintenance trucks and other service vehicles used by state agencies.

Nuvve told pv magazine USA that the electricity that will charge the electric fleets is still being determined, but Nuvve is expected to announce the first project by the end of Q2. However, Nuvve added that their projects typically incorporate solar panels, citing a recent project with Fresno, California as an example.

New Mexico’s fleet electrification and its supporting infrastructure, Nuvve estimates, has a total addressable market of approximately $400 million. The contract is structured as a statewide price agreement to enable long-term progress across the state.

The contract advances New Mexico’s Vehicles as a Service program through:

Turnkey EV charging solutions: Deployment of advanced EV charging infrastructure, operations and data management.

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and microgrid development: Scalable solutions integrating V2G-capable fleets, stationary battery storage and solar energy to reduce costs and enhance grid resilience.

Corridor charging stations: Establishing EV charging sites along state highways for inter-city travel.

EV leasing and infrastructure financing: Providing innovative financial models to streamline fleet conversion.

Asset 5ransition and management: Purchasing and retiring internal combustion engine vehicles, ensuring efficient fleet turnover.

Last month, New Mexico lawmakers passed a bill through committee that would give school districts throughout the state the option of replacing traditional diesel school buses with electric or zero-emission alternative-fuel buses.