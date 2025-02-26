People on the move: Nevados, Fluke, Kinematics and more

Darren Wang has been named director of quality at Nevados, a U.S.-based solar tracker solutions provider. Wang was previously senior manager, supplier quality, development and RMA/service at Sunrun.

Fluke, a specialist in industrial tools and integrated software, expanded its solar team with Solar Applications Specialist Will White, who will help strengthen Fluke’s solar tools portfolio. In this role, White will also kickstart Fluke’s solar education and training initiatives. White has nearly two decades of experience designing, installing, and managing photovoltaic, wind, and solar thermal projects. As director of business development at Solar Energy International (SEI), a non-profit organization accelerating renewable energy technologies through education and technical assistance, White helped clients identify training opportunities for their teams. Will has been a North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) Certified PV Installation Professional since 2006.

Kinematics announced that Magnus Asbo joined the organization as its new chief product and strategy officer. In this role, Asbo will oversee product strategy to ensure Kinematics’ expanding roster of global customers benefits from its recent acquisition of P4Q, a provider of electronics for solar tracker controllers. Asbo joins at a critical time, as Kinematics works to integrate P4Q’s capabilities into its own existing product portfolio to accelerate the growth of innovative, utility-scale solar and satcom motion control solutions.

Job opening

Director of growth marketing, SolarAPP Foundation

Competitive salary of $110,000 – $150,000, commensurate with experience.

The SolarAPP Foundation is a non-profit start-up revolutionizing the clean energy landscape.

The director of growth marketing will be the strategic driver for SolarAPP Foundation’s marketing initiatives. This role will focus on expanding the organization’s reach, driving customer acquisition, and building a strong digital-first marketing strategy to support our mission of transforming clean energy deployment. You will lead branding, digital marketing, and lead-generation strategies while collaborating closely with product and go-to-market teams.

Key Responsibilities

Strategic Marketing Leadership : Develop and execute an integrated marketing strategy to grow awareness, demand, and adoption of SolarAPP+. Understand SolarAPP+s position in the value chain and how to maximize and communicate that value to our target audiences.

: Develop and execute an integrated marketing strategy to grow awareness, demand, and adoption of SolarAPP+. Understand SolarAPP+s position in the value chain and how to maximize and communicate that value to our target audiences. Digital and Performance Marketing : Build and optimize a robust digital marketing strategy, including our website, email marketing, social media, partner resources, and the product itself, to engage target audiences. Design, manage, and refine the organization’s marketing website to improve lead generation, user experience, and communication of the product’s value statement.

: Build and optimize a robust digital marketing strategy, including our website, email marketing, social media, partner resources, and the product itself, to engage target audiences. Design, manage, and refine the organization’s marketing website to improve lead generation, user experience, and communication of the product’s value statement. Brand Ownership : Own the brand and our marketing strategy. Ensure consistent messaging and visual identity across all mediums. Develop and maintain a comprehensive library of marketing assets, including style guides, templates, and content frameworks. Partner with outside creative teams to produce compelling visuals, videos, web pages, and interactive content that resonate with target audiences.

: Own the brand and our marketing strategy. Ensure consistent messaging and visual identity across all mediums. Develop and maintain a comprehensive library of marketing assets, including style guides, templates, and content frameworks. Partner with outside creative teams to produce compelling visuals, videos, web pages, and interactive content that resonate with target audiences. Demand Generation and Lead Nurturing : Design and implement campaigns to attract installers, jurisdictions, and industry partners.

: Design and implement campaigns to attract installers, jurisdictions, and industry partners. Partnership Marketing and Co-branding : Collaborate with industry organizations and stakeholders to amplify marketing reach and impact. Develop and execute co-marketing strategies with partners to promote the SolarAPP+ value proposition.

: Collaborate with industry organizations and stakeholders to amplify marketing reach and impact. Develop and execute co-marketing strategies with partners to promote the SolarAPP+ value proposition. Analytics and Reporting: Use marketing analytics tools to track campaign effectiveness, website performance, and lead quality. Own our Google Analytics platform and leverage our product analytics to set marketing and growth strategies. (We use Metabase, Pipedrive, and Google Analytics)

What You’ll Need To Be Successful

8+ years of experience in marketing, with a focus on digital, demand generation, or software marketing.

Proven ability to lead data-driven marketing strategies that achieve measurable growth and brand equity.

Expertise in digital tools and platforms, including visual design and content creation tools, marketing automation, analytics, SEO/SEM, and website optimization.

Strong creative vision with a portfolio of successful campaigns across digital channels.

Collaborative and results-oriented leader comfortable working in a fast-paced, mission-driven organization.

Apply here.