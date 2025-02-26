FranklinWH introduces upgraded home energy system at Intersolar & Energy Storage North America

At Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc., a specialist in whole-home energy management, announced the availability of the next generation of its aPower 2, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) home battery system with intelligent management. See Franklin WH in booth 1905 at IESNA 2025.

The company reports that the aPower 2 features 15 kWh capacity and 10 kW continuous output power, as well as its enhanced aGate, its intelligent management device that integrates energy sources and FranklinWH batteries. It can store power from solar, the grid, a generator and an electric vehicle.

According to Franklin WH, most homes can be backed up with a single aPower 2 due to its capacity and output as well as its support for up to 5-ton AC units. The aPower 2 can also be scaled up to 225 kWh with 15 aPowers per aGate.

With an IP67 weatherproof rating to protect against harsh environments, the aPower 2 can be stored indoors or out, the company reports. It reported works will all solar inverter brands and is engineered for virtual power plants (VPP).

Another benefit to homeowners is its quiet operation, which the company says is due to using fan-less convection. The company reports that the battery works reliably between -4 F and 131 F. Other enhancements include revamped visuals, a smart voice assistant for hands-free commands, enhanced energy data analysis, and more customized scheduling.

The aPower 2 has a warranty of 15 years or 60 MWh throughput.

“In addition to a seamless connection with PV inverters, these upgrades demonstrate our commitment to constant improvement and providing consumers with peace of mind amid rapidly growing energy demand and extreme weather events,” said Gary Lam, co-founder and CEO of FranklinWH.

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America 2025 runs from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 at the San Diego Convention Center. See pv magazine USA in booth 1754.