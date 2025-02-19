Sunrise brief: Sunnova cuts about 15% of workforce

Enhanced geothermal projects could scale greatly as costs decline A team of researchers and industry participants predict a significant near-term energy contribution from enhanced geothermal projects, saying in a journal article that the technology could provide “stable baseload and potentially dispatchable electricity.”

U.S. startup unveils ‘world’s largest’ transparent organic PV window Next Energy said its laminated transparent power-generating windows were produced with its pilot production line.

The urgent call to support Tribal energy initiatives The Solar for All program promised not only to power homes with solar energy, but to rekindle the economies and train a workforce in some of America’s most disadvantaged communities.

Invenergy CEO and spouse give $100 million to advance the energy transition The World Resources Institute and the University of Chicago are creating new programs with the funding.

Sunnova cuts about 15% of workforce Amid a down cycle for the industry, residential solar and home adaptive services company said it is prioritizing efficiency and higher cash generation.

Cordelio Power expands with new 1 GWh procurement, new contracts Cordelio Power’s storage portfolio continues to grow, including sourcing 1 GWh of batteries from Fluence for new storage projects.

Brooklyn-based company introduces three solar canopy products Brooklyn Solar Company announced a new post-truss, cantilever and wood-post solar mounting system.