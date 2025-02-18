Invenergy CEO and spouse give $100 million to advance the energy transition

Michael and Tanya Polsky have given the World Resources Institute (WRI) $75 million to “accelerate pragmatic, scalable solutions” for the global energy transition, and $25 million to the University of Chicago to “prepare the next generation of energy innovators.”

Michael Polsky is founder and CEO of Invenergy, LLC, which has developed 7.1 GW of solar and 2.6 GWh of storage, as well as wind projects. Tanya Polsky is president of the Polsky Foundation.

Michael Polsky started his career in nuclear, coal, oil and gas power generation and then expanded into renewables, he said in a statement. “This progression isn’t about ideology, it’s driven by technology, economics and opportunity.”

“I’ve seen firsthand the practical challenges that stand in the way of building energy infrastructure,” he added, “and the solutions that can help America reclaim leadership in energy innovation, manufacturing and deployment.”

The new WRI Polsky Center for the Global Energy Transition will use WRI’s strengths in analysis and convening ability, and its global expertise, “to help orchestrate the transition to a clean, abundant, affordable and reliable energy future,” the organization said.

The center will initially focus on the U.S. and India, aiming to create “replicable models” that will accelerate global progress. In the U.S., the center “will tackle hurdles to the implementation of clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions.” In India, the center will “focus on improving reliable clean energy supply.”

WRI President and CEO Ani Dasgupta said the center will deliver “practical, evidence-based solutions,” with the center focusing on “six critical challenges”:

Expanding and modernizing electric grids

Advancing new financing instruments to increase clean energy installations

Promoting the responsible sourcing of critical minerals

Supporting large energy buyers in choosing sustainable energy

Addressing barriers to siting clean energy projects and advancing equitable solutions

Equipping the workforce and entrepreneurs of the future.

“The energy transition is inevitable, but it’s not an instantaneous shift—and we must lead it strategically,” Michael Polsky said. “If we don’t seize this opportunity, others will. In the quest for energy independence, we must build resilient systems that are less vulnerable to volatile markets. We have the opportunity to build efficient, cleaner, low-cost, scalable energy infrastructure while fostering technological leadership.”

He said he and Tanya Polsky are proud to support the work of WRI and the University of Chicago to advance these goals.

University of Chicago

The gift to the University of Chicago will establish the Polsky Energy Transition Leadership Academy, which will be a component of the university’s Chicago Curriculum on Climate and Sustainable Growth.

“This gift will enrich the education of so many of our students who are interested in understanding how the world of energy really works,” said University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos.

The academy’s educational program will focus on experiential learning, field experiences and career mentorship.