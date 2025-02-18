Cordelio Power expands with new 1 GWh procurement, new contracts

From ESS News

Renewable energy company Cordelio Power has announced three key developments in its battery storage business, including a major new deal with Fluence Energy.

In a press release, the company detailed its latest milestones, including ordering more than 1 GWh of battery equipment from Fluence Energy. These batteries will be used in new storage projects planned for construction in 2026 and 2027.

Second, Cordelio secured contracts for two large battery projects in the western United States, developed through its partnership with BrightNight, which were previously announced, and now see contracts executed:

The Greenwater project (200 MW / 800 MWh) will serve Puget Sound Energy in Washington;

And, the Pioneer project (300MW / 1,200 MWh) will serve Arizona Public Service in that state.

Third, the company completed its newest battery facility in Illinois. The 20 MW / 40 MWh McHenry project, marks Cordelio’s latest operational achievement in the storage sector.

