Sunrise brief: EPA seeks to “instantly terminate” $20 billion in clean energy grants

EPA seeks to “instantly terminate” $20 billion in clean energy grants Administrator Zeldin said there will be “zero tolerance of any waste and abuse,” saying financial agreements under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund must be “instantly terminated.”

California Energy Commission announces $55 million in funding to build out EV charger network The CEC estimates that approximately 24,000 new chargers were installed in the first half of 2024, and the Fast Charge California Project aims to incentivize even more.

Enphase expands virtual power plant programs in U.S, Canada, Puerto Rico The VPP program enables Colorado, Puerto Rico and Nova Scotia residents who have Enphase’s IQ Batteries to “get paid to help the grid.”

Who’s footing the bill for new transmission? While the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Order 1920 could provide a step forward, many regions continue to struggle with implementing effective cost-sharing frameworks.

Global module prices stable-to-soft amid mixed sentiments In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

Fluence launches highly-modular 7.5 MWh AC-based BESS platform The system features an innovative split design breaking away from the industry standard 20-foot container. It is configurable for storage durations of two to eight hours.

In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.