Fluence launches highly-modular 7.5 MWh AC-based BESS platform

Fluence works with customers, first responders, standards bodies and industry to ensure that its energy storage systems, like its Gridstack units, pictured here, operate safely over their lifetimes.

From ESS News

U.S.-based Fluence Energy has launched its latest grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) solution Smartstack, featuring an innovative design that facilitates logistics and maintenance, while delivering high energy density.

The system features 314 Ah cells and offers up to 7.5 MWh of energy storage. Its patent-pending architecture breaks away from the industry standard 20-foot container splitting the system into units with more easily transportable weight and dimensions.

With its latest product, Fluence is proposing new architecture which includes two components. One is Smart Skid, a centralized electrical and control command center. It integrates advanced cooling equipment, power control system hardware, all cabling, and comprehensive monitoring capabilities.

Read the full article on our ESS News website