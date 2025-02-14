Fluence launches highly-modular 7.5 MWh AC-based BESS platform

The system features an innovative split design breaking away from the industry standard 20-foot container. It is configurable for storage durations of two to eight hours.

Fluence works with customers, first responders, standards bodies and industry to ensure that its energy storage systems, like its Gridstack units, pictured here, operate safely over their lifetimes.

Image: Fluence

Share

From ESS News

U.S.-based Fluence Energy has launched its latest grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) solution Smartstack, featuring an innovative design that facilitates logistics and maintenance, while delivering high energy density.

Image: Fluence

The system features 314 Ah cells and offers up to 7.5 MWh of energy storage. Its patent-pending architecture breaks away from the industry standard 20-foot container splitting the system into units with more easily transportable weight and dimensions.

With its latest product, Fluence is proposing new architecture which includes two components. One is Smart Skid, a centralized electrical and control command center. It integrates advanced cooling equipment, power control system hardware, all cabling, and comprehensive monitoring capabilities.

Read the full article on our ESS News website

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

EPA seeks to “instantly terminate” $20 billion in clean energy grants
14 February 2025 Administrator Zeldin said there will be “zero tolerance of any waste and abuse,” saying financial agreements under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund m...