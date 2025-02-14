In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Colorado permitting red tape adds thousands to rooftop solar cost, finds study Instant permitting and remote inspections can lower cost and drive installations in the state, according to a study by Brown University, Greenhouse Institute and Watson Institute.

Freyr Battery abandons plans for Georgia battery factory Freyr was motivated to build the factory based on the strength of the U.S. renewable energy and electric vehicle industries, coupled with the tax incentives associated with the Inflation Reduction Act. It would have been a $2.6 billion investment, creating 720 jobs.

How utilities use financial models to justify higher rates of return A former chief economist from Sempra Energy explains how utilities manipulate financial models to justify higher electricity rates.

Trump executive order places 25% tariff on aluminum and steel Aluminum is used in solar panel frames and racking and steel is used in solar ground mounts and trackers.

California Energy Commission announces $55 million in funding to build out EV charger network The CEC estimates that approximately 24,000 new chargers were installed in the first half of 2024, and the Fast Charge California Project aims to incentivize even more.

Large batteries with grid-forming inverters can increase renewables hosting capacity Researchers recommended that transmission system operators consider adopting grid-forming battery energy storage systems system-wide to improve grid stability and to maximize system hosting capacity for solar and wind generation.