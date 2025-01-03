In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Solar industry thought leaders predict the future
2025 will be a turning point for the U.S. solar industry, according to the industry leaders who shared their predictions with pv magazine USA.
Major trends that shaped U.S. solar energy in 2024
Falling solar module costs, a ramp-up in domestic manufacturing, backed up grid interconnection queues, high interest rates and shifting policies, trade policy enforcement, weather resilience efforts and more have guided the solar industry to where we stand today.
2025: A banner year for hydrogen projects
The new Trump administration is not expected to dampen hydrogen’s momentum.
The clean energy legacy of Jimmy Carter
The world lost a forward-thinking clean energy proponent, who 44 years ago recommended a solar strategy to move the U.S. toward energy security by using abundant, clean energy sources.
REC Silicon shuts down polysilicon operations in Moses Lake
The reason given for the shutdown is the inability to “improve the level of some key impurities,” and would not be able to deliver a quality product in the time demanded by the company’s main customer.
