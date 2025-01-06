Sunrise brief: Great potential for floating solar in the U.S.

Potential floating solar generation is ‘ample’, widespread across U.S. reservoirs Federally controlled reservoirs have between 861 GW and 1,042 GW of potential floating solar generation capacity, and it is well distributed across the U.S., according to a new study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
‘High electricity prices in California have nothing to do with renewables’ Stanford University professor Mark Z. Jacobson spoke to pv magazine about recent research work showing that California could easily rely on a wind-water-solar-dominated large grid. He says the state’s current electricity prices are high because of several reasons that have nothing to do with renewables.
Building not your average dream home: Taking shape After the wall panels and roof trusses quickly went up, it was exciting to see the house transform from a 2D plan to a 3D reality. And now the interior design begins…
Kinematics acquires Spanish solar tracking controller specialist The acquisition of P4Q brings Kinematics expertise in full-stack electronics, including its tracker controls brand, Suntrack.
In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
