Kinematics acquires Spanish solar tracking controller specialist

Kinematics, a U.S.-based specialist in intelligent motion control has signed a definitive agreement to acquire P4Q, a Spanish manufacturer of electronics for solar tracker controllers, industrial automation, sensors, and cloud-based monitoring.
P4Q is maker of the Suntrack solar tracker controller (shown below), which the company says provides flexible integration and helps clients reduce LCOE and maximize energy yield production.
The Spanish firm recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and stated that it expects a growth of 10% growth this year compared to 2023.
With the acquisition, Kinematics expands its capabilities and ecosystem, a spokesperson told pv magazine USA, as P4Q brings expertise in full-stack electronics. The acquisition allows Kinematics to provide a complete solution for solar tracker motion technology, the company said, simplifying design integration and supply for solar tracker OEMs worldwide.
The Kinematics spokesperson said that repowering is an important market for the tracker solutions provider.
The organization will be headquartered in the U.S., with additional R&D centers in the U.S., Europe and APAC. The company also has six manufacturing centers and seven service centers strategically located worldwide. P4Qs employees will be retained, as Kinematics explained that the acquisition is focused on “combining the capabilities and expertise of both companies to create a unique supplier to the solar industry and as such there is no plan to reduce the workforce from either.”
Moving forward, P4Q will now be known as Kinematics, but the Suntrack brand will remain in place.
Kinematics is a portfolio company of Angeleno Group, a long-standing clean energy and climate solutions venture capital and growth equity investment firm, based in the U.S.
