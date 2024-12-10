Sunrise brief: SolarEdge U.S.-made home battery now available 

Expandable solar roof rack adds 1 kW of off-grid charging for EVs LA-based startup DartSolar said its electric vehicle roof rack attachment adds 10 to 20 miles of additional range per day.

SolarEdge U.S.-made home battery now available The SolarEdge Home Battery ‘USA Edition’ has a storage capacity of 9.7kWh and is designed to quality for domestic content bonus.

DOE seeks experts in renewables siting to advise 13 state collaboratives To improve renewable energy siting, the U.S. Department of Energy seeks permitting experts to provide technical assistance to state siting collaboratives. DOE expects to fund each collaborative, and to support additional collaboratives in other states.

Construction complete on largest third party-owned community solar project in U.S. The 44 MW California project will generate $18 million in energy savings for commercial and residential subscribers, bringing solar to many who otherwise would not have access.

New solar tracker algorithm boosts captured energy on cloudy days A new solar tracker algorithm developed by PV Hardware USA may increase energy collection during overcast conditions, potentially by up to 20% on some days compared to traditional sun tracking algorithms.

JinkoSolar sues VSUN for alleged patent infringement China-based panel maker JinkoSolar says that its competitor VSUN and its related entities in the United States have infringed on one of its patents.

Canadian Solar posts Q3 net loss, falls short on revenue The solar panel manufacturer and energy storage provider posted revenues of $1.51 billion and a net loss of $14 million.