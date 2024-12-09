DOE seeks experts in renewables siting to advise 13 state collaboratives

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a call for experts in renewable project siting to provide technical assistance to collaboratives in 13 states, shown in the image above. DOE expects to fund each collaborative to help communities better plan for the development of large renewables and storage projects.

DOE defines renewables siting as all processes and actions that determine the location and design of new solar, wind and storage facilities.

Thirty-seven states empower local authorities to determine siting standards for renewables projects, according to DOE, while nearly all states “maintain some state-level control” of the permitting process.

DOE said its program, known as the R-STEP program, helps accelerate renewable energy deployment by supporting the establishment of “more predictable, community-oriented, and science-based siting processes” for renewable energy developers and permitting authorities. R-STEP stands for Renewable Energy Siting through Technical Engagement and Planning.

Deploying renewables in a way that is “informed by meaningful community engagement,” DOE said, can provide opportunities for community wealth-building, workforce development, increased grid resilience, and electricity bill savings, especially in rural or underserved communities.

The state collaboratives are developing renewables siting resources on topics such as environmental impacts, community benefit agreements, zoning ordinances, community engagement strategies, and fire safety and codes.

“R-STEP will grow,” DOE projected, “as a go-to resource supporting the expansion of state-based renewable energy planning, siting and permitting programs.”

According to a 2023 study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory cited by DOE, the setback requirements specified in 800 local ordinances for solar across the U.S. and 1800 ordinances for wind, if extrapolated nationwide, would reduce solar and wind resources by up to 38% and 87%, respectively, depending on the size of the setbacks applied.

In Virginia, a draft proposal would give the state a role in siting solar and storage projects with a capacity of greater than 20 MW.

The siting of large renewables projects on private property, DOE says, brings together stakeholders to consider how several factors will affect the outcomes of a given project:

Community priorities, values, and character

Job creation and other community benefits

Permitting requirements

Tax revenue

Environmental impacts

Resource and transmission availability

Project economics

The firm Energywerx has partnered with DOE to conduct the recruiting process for R-STEP technical experts.