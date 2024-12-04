People on the move: Array Technologies, Cypress Creek and pv magazine USA

pv magazine USA announced that Rachel Metea has joined as associate editor. Metea previously worked as lead technical content writer of Littelfuse’s industrial division and a writer and editor for the journal of the American Society of Safety Professionals. She holds both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in journalism from DePaul University.

Cypress Creek Renewables announced that Mike Discenza has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO). Discenza officially became part of the Cypress Creek executive team last month after starting with the company in an interim capacity in May.

Travers Clarke-Walker is joining Kaluza, a platform for energy, as chief commercial officer (CCO), to accelerate its global growth. Clarke-Walker was formerly CCO and chief marketing officer (CMO) of the pioneering fintech company, Thought Machine.

Array Technologies announced that H. Keith Jennings will join the tracker company as chief financial officer (CFO). With a career spanning over three decades across multiple industries, Jennings brings extensive expertise in corporate finance, risk management, investor relations, and strategic growth initiatives. As CFO, Jennings will oversee Array’s financial strategy and operations, while also playing a critical role in shaping its commercial strategy and in exploring new market opportunities.