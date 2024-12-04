Battery recycling: How advanced materials science is changing the game

From ESS News

he growth of electric vehicles and energy storage solutions has led to a rapid rise in the demand for batteries and, consequently, for efficient and sustainable battery recycling methods. Traditional recycling techniques have downsides such as efficiency and environmental drawbacks, even though they do the job. Advancements in materials science are changing the scenario and ushering in a new era of battery recycling, making it more environmentally friendly and economically viable.

Materials science studies the properties of solid materials and the behavior of their constituent materials, which affect said properties and structure. It can play a crucial role in innovating recycling methods and overcoming the limitations of traditional techniques. By understanding the properties of battery materials at a molecular level, new processes are being developed that enhance the recovery of metals from spent batteries.

Integrated carbothermal reduction is a promising recycling technique that uses the physical properties of battery materials to extract them from batteries. It generates no waste and is highly energy efficient compared to the currently prevalent methods.

The magnetic separation technique is another innovation being developed by researchers. This technique enhances the purity of recovered battery materials. Magnetic fields are used to separate battery materials from battery waste, maintaining their structural integrity and functionality.

Hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy were the prevalent methods for battery recycling. Pyrometallurgy is highly energy intensive and results in a lot of loss of battery materials as waste. Hydrometallurgy is energy intensive as well and uses a lot of chemicals, meaning there is generation of toxic waste. Hydrometallurgy, the more widely used recycling method, has seen some significant advancements in recent times. The process leeches out metals from battery waste using chemical solutions. Chemical solutions and processes are being innovated to selectively extract valuable metals including lithium, cobalt, and nickel with lower environmental impact. Solvent extraction techniques are also being refined to selectively bind specific metals to enhance the separation of metals from leaching solutions and enhance the purity level of recovered metals.

Advanced materials science in battery recycling enables the consideration of recycling as a method of “mining” batteries. It can solve gaps and pitfalls that are currently faced by battery recycling entities and can offer significant economic and environmental benefits. With increased efficiency and purity of recovered materials, the need for costly and unsustainable virgin mining is reduced.

