RFP Alert: Green Bank seeks proposals from EPCs for multifamily solar

Connecticut Green Bank, the first in the nation, released a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking qualified contractors or entities to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for solar projects at Affordable Multifamily Housing (AMFH) sites.

The Green Bank is seeking to procure EPC services to install 2 MW of solar on nine AMFH sites in Connecticut working with the Green Bank’s Solar Marketplace Assistance Program (Solar MAP).

The Green Bank is working with AMFH site owners through Solar MAP, which is designed to help towns and cities navigate the process of installing solar at their public buildings and achieve energy savings. The Green Bank said the program provides support throughout the development process, from identifying viable sites to soliciting installation services and arranging financing.

The projects will include seven rooftop and two hybrid carport installations for a total portfolio of 2 MWdc, and they’ll be located in Cheshire, Hamden, Storrs, Tolland, New Haven, and West Hartford.

The Green Bank commissioned evaluations of each site and provides detailed exhibits for each proposed project through this Request.

This solicitation also requests secondary project pricing that incorporates the requirements associated with the use of federal Greenhouse Gas Reduction Funds (GGRF), such as the Build America, Buy America Act and Davis-Bacon and Related Acts. Federal compliance requirements are further explained in the solicitation. The Green Bank reports that this secondary pricing is optional, but it strongly encourages submissions as this is a priority funding area.

The solicitation offers site visits on Dec. 9 and 10th and an informational webinar on federal compliance requirements on Dec. 13 for federal compliance requirements. Submissions are due on Jan. 13, 2025.

Established by the Connecticut General Assembly in 2011 as the nation’s first state-level green bank, the Connecticut Green Bank has since supported the creation of nearly 30,000 green jobs in the state, while reducing the energy cost burden on over 71,000 families, businesses, and nonprofits.

The RFP and registration links can be found here.