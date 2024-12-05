Sunrise brief: A record third quarter for U.S. clean energy

U.S. solar cell manufacturing begins, with sights set on supply chain gap According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2024 report, domestic module manufacturing will be able to keep up with the rapid pace of growth in the U.S. solar industry, and cell production is ramping up.

RFP Alert: Green Bank seeks proposals from EPCs for multifamily solar Connecticut Green Bank is seeking proposals for EPC services to install 2 MW of solar on nine Affordable Multifamily Housing sites in Connecticut working with the Green Bank’s Solar Marketplace Assistance Program.

Mercedes-Benz testing new solar paint Mercedes-Benz said it is now evaluating a 20%-efficient, non-silicon photovoltaic coating that is significantly cheaper than conventional solar modules.

Fraunhofer ISE warns of risk from higher than expected UV-induced degradation in TOPCon, PERC, HJT cells The researchers of the German institute explained that UV-induced degradation may cause larger than expected efficiency and voltage losses in all dominant cell technologies, including TOPCon devices.

BVES Investor Summit: ‘Making money with BESS is easier than ever’ The financial sector is increasingly throwing its weight behind battery energy storage systems (BESS), but transparent regulations are necessary to keep the investment going. This was one of the resounding messages from the 2nd BVES Investor Summit, held in Berlin on Wednesday.

Enphase Energy rolls out software to prevent busbar overload Enphase Energy has released new software to help homeowners install larger solar and battery systems without major electrical panel upgrades. It uses real-time measurements from current transformers to make immediate decisions.

People on the move: Array Technologies, Cypress Creek and pv magazine USA Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

A record third quarter for U.S. clean energy installations Over 10 GW of clean power was activated across the United States in Q3 2024, setting a new record.